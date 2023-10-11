Heavy tactical police presence in Rutland neighbourhood

Photo: Contributed RCMP officers in tactical gear make an arrest at Euclid Road and Felix Road.

UPDATE 5:17 p.m.

An RCMP officer at the scene indicated to Castanet that police were wrapping up their investigation in the area and would likely be leaving the neighbourhood soon.

They did not provide any other details.

ORIGINAL: 5:04 p.m.

RCMP members in tactical gear with assault rifles responded to a Rutland neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

A resident who lives near Euclid Road and Felix Road said he heard a loud bang and when he looked outside he saw several unmarked police vehicles and what looked like members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team on the street.

Another Castanet reader sent photos of what appeared to be a man being arrested or searched by tactical officers.

We have reached out to Kelowna RCMP for details on the operation.