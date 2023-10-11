UBCO hosts second debate: 'Free Speech is Not Dead'

Photo: UBCO

UBC Okanagan is hosting some of the brightest minds in a debate on free speech.

Is it dead? Is it a privilege, or a right?

On the side arguing that free speech is dead is Dr. Greg Garrard, a professor of Environmental Humanities at UBCO, and Dr. Joel Bakan, a Professor at UBC’s Allard School of Law.

Bakan is also an expert in constitutional law and is currently currently challenging X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, over censorship issues.

Opposing them are Dr. Margot Young, a professor at UBC’s Allard School of Law, and Sue Gardner, the former head of cbc.ca and a special advisor to the Wikimedia Foundation.

This is the second event of its kind at UBCO designed to debate whether the digital age has choked off free speech or empowered it to thrive.

“UBC Okanagan Debates is a signature event for our campus. Civil debates are our response to connecting a polarized world, because we believe that the absence of debate is not harmony, it’s indifference,” says Marten Youssef, university relations.

Some of the questions posed will examine if mainstream media control whose voice gets heard to maintain their grip on profits and influence. Are secretive social media algorithms limiting those who speak their minds, or is the digital age supercharging free speech, granting anyone with an internet connection the power to express and influence regardless of their language or geography.

“Freedom of speech is a fascinating, nuanced topic. Who has it, why, and how does today’s world shape how we use it? What is so exciting about UBC Okanagan Debates is each side has the opportunity to take a firm position and see how persuasive they can be, both in the eyes of the audience and against their fellow debaters. It’s going to be a timely discussion,” says Dr. Lesley Cormack, deputy vice-chancellor at UBCO.

This is an in-person debate which takes place Tuesday, October 24, at the Kelowna Community Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for UBC alumni and $5 for students. A reception will follow the debate.

