Suspect in Bankhead Store arson remains out of custody, yet to be charged

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The remains of the Bankhead Store on Oct. 11, 2023.

The man who was arrested back in June for allegedly burning down Kelowna's Bankhead Store has yet to be charged.

In the early morning hours of June 4, the Bankhead Store on Bernard Avenue and Highland Drive burned to the ground. Today, the corner lot remains empty, with the remnants of the building's foundation being all that remains of the long-standing business.

Two days after the Sunday morning fire, the Kelowna RCMP said investigators had “confirmed the fire to be criminal in nature” and a man had been arrested. But police never disclosed the name of the accused.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP said the suspect was released from custody by police under a number of conditions on June 5, while investigators worked to put together a “complete and thorough Report to Crown Counsel.”

In B.C., the BC Prosecution Service then decides whether to lay charges, based on the police's report.

But in his June 6 press release, Cpl. Gauthier said the suspect was scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Oct. 9. But Oct. 9 fell on the Thanksgiving statutory holiday this year, when no appearances are held in court.

When asked when the suspect is actually expected to appear in court, Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP would only say the matter is “still under investigation.”

“A suspect was arrested then released on an undertaking, which is not unusual when an investigation like this continues,” Const. Della-Paolera said.