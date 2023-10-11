Developer wants to build 19-storey tower on Kelowna's Coronation Avenue

Photo: Contributed

A Lower Mainland firm has submitted plans for a 19-storey tower in downtown Kelowna that would feature 144 rental units, a daycare and artist residences.

Boathouse Architect is asking the city for a development permit as well as a development variance permit, because the maximum number of storeys currently allowed on the site is 12. The application is also asking to vary the ratio of parking space sizes from 50% to 44%.

The project, called Elta, is proposed for 659 Coronation Ave., which is part of the property where three towers were denied by Kelowna city council last summer. Safari Capital was the group behind that proposal, but the identity of the developer behind the new project is unidentified in the application.

“The developer commits to contributing to the public amenity and streetscape bonus,” Boathouse wrote. “This application represents the addition of 144 purpose-built rental apartment homes to the heart of downtown Kelowna plus a major child-care space. The project is also one of the first highrise rental buildings in Kelowna designed for modular construction, which has the potential to make housing more affordable and significantly reduce construction waste.

“Given the acute need for rental housing, we hope this becomes one of the highest quality rental projects for the downtown Kelowna.”

The daycare would be located on the fourth floor of the tower and include an outdoor podium, while four artist townhouses would be at street level. There would be parking stalls on the first, second and third levels.

“This project aims to create a community within a tower that celebrates and upholds Kelowna’s art community, children and the environment,” the application wrote. “This project looks forward to the future by providing minimum number of parking stalls with EV charging, boosting a private dog park, community garden, gym and children’s play area as part of the tower’s amenity space.”