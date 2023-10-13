Ultra endurance athlete bikes Knox Mountain 36 times in a row

Local ultra endurance athlete Nick Pelletier checked another big accomplishment off his bucket list last weekend, cycling up Knox Mountain 36 times in a row.

Those 36 climbs equated to a total distance of 8,849 metres, the equivalent of Mount Everest.

Having once attempted the climb in the past, Pelletier was forced to call it quits after his bike ran into mechanical issues. A couple years later, he returned to conquer the mountain and earn himself a plate full of Thanksgiving turkey.

“It ended up taking me almost a full day, like 23 hours with breaks and stuff throughout. I went straight through, but I’d take some breaks for food at the bottom for a few minutes here and there. I had lots of people come out, which was cool. Some people came and did laps with me or came and cheered me on when they saw me,” said the 25-year-old Pelletier.

The ultra endurance athlete's latest accomplishment comes just a couple months after he swam the distance of Okanagan Lake from Vernon to Penticton, a distance of more than 106 kilometres, and a feat only accomplished by one other person.

With the two major feats in his back pocket, it was a big summer for the endurance junkie. Pelletier tells Castanet he can learn more about himself mentally and physically in one day of intense endurance training than he can in an entire month of regular day-to-day life.

“Anything I’ve done in the past I use it as picking and pulling to help in my current situation, so it’s always mindsets of how I felt in the swim, the adversity I felt there and what I had to tell myself mentally to get through that moment… I can incorporate what I learned on the swim and put it in here, and it’s the same with normal life. If you’re going through adversity in normal life or triumphs or anything. It’s all very similar, but the swim was definitely harder.”

A quote Pelletier like to live by is that if you learn to accept and make peace with your current situation you’ll gain the ability to identify gratitude in any scenario. He takes that quite literally through his training.

"To me that means that as tough as something like this is, it’s voluntary, I’m putting myself in this position and if you learn to deal with adversity that’s voluntary, when adversity comes that’s involuntary you’re going to have the tools set in place to get through that," he added.

A lot of people don't look at what Pelletier does as any sort of fun, and Pelletier understands that. But for him, in his own words, "It's a type two kind of fun" that comes with a lot of benefits.

"There are times out there when it gets pretty dark mentally. Physically you’re 200 some kilometres in and you’ve climbed up this mountain thirty times lets say. That’s not necessarily fun, but what you get from it after or the feeling of validation or accomplishment when it’s done, and just knowing that you can push yourself further than you really think you can.”

Pelletier’s next ultra endurance adventure will be in Mexico in November where he plans to be a part of a 95 kilometre trail run in Puerto Vallarta.