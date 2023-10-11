Walk of honour in Kelowna to raise money for Ukraine

Photo: Pixabay

A walk of honour is being planned in British Columbia to commemorate the fallen heroes of Ukraine.

The walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. across the province, including Kelowna, Vancouver, Nanaimo and Castlegar.

According to the Maple Hope Foundation, 78 per cent of Ukrainians have close relatives or friends who were injured or killed due to the Russian invasion.

Co-founder of the Maple Hope Foundation Dr. Svitlana Kominko believes participating in events like the Walk of Honour is a meaningful way to show support for Ukraine.

"It allows people to come together, pay their respects to the fallen heroes, show their solidarity with those who continue to fight for their country, and raise funds to support those who are suffering from the war atrocities," said Kominko.

In Kelowna, the event will be held at Kerry Park downtown and is open to the public. Kelowna Stands with Ukraine will be at the event and will walk with participants starting at the downtown sails at 3 p.m.

"You can register through EventBrite with the cost being $45," said Denys Storozhuk of Kelowna Stands with Ukraine. "You will get a special t-shirt to commemorate this event and will walk in it. You can register when you come here or you can join us without registration."

The registration cost is to cover a small portion of the t-shirt as well as important medical supplies for Ukraine.

The Maple Hope Foundation is a registered Canadian non-profit organization providing humanitarian relief to Ukraine since 2014.