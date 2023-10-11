Pierre Poilievre spends Wednesday in the Okanagan

Madison Reeve

The Conservative Party of Canada leader is in the Okanagan Wednesday, with plans for a media availability at Summerhill Winery in Kelowna at 9:30 a.m.

Pierre Poilievre will speak to the Conservative Party faithful Wednesday morning in advance of a rally later in the evening in the South Okanagan.

Poilievre will be attending the “Bring it Home” rally set for 6 p.m. in Oliver at 146 Spruce Ave, where he will meet with fruit growers and others in the area.

Richard Cannings, the NDP MP for South Okanagan - West Kootenay MP, has announced he will not be seeking re-election. His riding is the only non-Conservative seat in the B.C. Interior.

The next federal election must be held on or before Oct. 20, 2025.

The Conservative Party leader has already been to the Okanagan this summer, with a stop in Penticton in July.