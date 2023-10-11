Pierre Poilievre criticizes Justin Trudeau's policies during stop in Kelowna Wednesday

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

The leader of the federal Conservative Party spoke about a wide range of topics during his brief stop at Kelowna's Summerhill Winery Wednesday morning, but most of his answers came back around to blaming Justin Trudeau.

Pierre Poilievre is in the Okanagan Wednesday, attending his “Bring it Home” rally in Oliver at 6 p.m.

Standing behind a lectern with a sign that read “Common Sense,” Poilievre said people in Kelowna are “suffering the worst.”

“Everything is broken after eight years of Justin Trudeau and the NDP,” Poilievre said.

He made a point to include the NDP in his criticism, in addition to Trudeau. Richard Cannings, NDP MP for South Okanagan - West Kootenay, will not be seeking re-election. His riding is the only non-Conservative seat in the B.C. Interior.

Blaming the Liberal government policies, he said the Kelowna food bank is seeing it's highest demand in 41 years, and he also placed the blame for the growing, city-mandated tent city on the Okanagan Rail Trail on Trudeau.

“That is the direct result of his inflationary policies that have doubled the cost of housing and driven up food prices faster than any time in the past four decades,” he said.

Canada had the third lowest inflation rate of G7 countries in August, at 4 per cent, next to the United States and Japan.

Poilievre also criticized B.C.'s pilot project that has decriminalized the possession of personal amounts of hard drugs, while blaming Trudeau for Kelowna's highest crime rate in the country – pointing the finger at what he calls the “catch-and-release” bail reform bill from 2019, Bill C-75.

Poilevre said the bill has brought “automatic bail for repeat violent offenders.” But despite Poilevre's assertions, judges continue to grant bail on a case-by-case basis.

“My common sense plan is to make repeat violent offenders ineligible for early bail or parole. It's very simple, they'll stay in jail where they can't commit crime,” Poilievre said.

But under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, accused in Canada are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Supreme Court of Canada has noted “the release of accused persons is the cardinal rule and detention, the exception. To automatically order detention would be contrary to the ‘basic entitlement to be granted reasonable bail unless there is just cause to do otherwise’ that is guaranteed in section 11(e) of the Charter.”

The Supreme Court of Canada has struck down some mandatory minimum sentences from the previous Conservative government's "tough-on-crime" bills, finding them unconstitutional.

Poilievre also spoke about cutting the carbon tax if the Conservatives form government.

“My plan on the environment is technology, not taxes,” he said. “Oil will be used roughly 60-100 million barrels a day for the next two decades if you believe the International Energy Agency, so we think it should be low-emitting Canadian oil to bring home that money to Canada.

“Where Justin Trudeau and the NDP want to raise the cost of traditional energy that we still need, I want to lower the cost of carbon-free alternatives."

ORIGINAL: 9:25 a.m.

The Conservative Party of Canada leader is in the Okanagan Wednesday, with plans for a media availability at Summerhill Winery in Kelowna at 9:30 a.m.

Pierre Poilievre will speak to the Conservative Party faithful Wednesday morning in advance of a rally later in the evening in the South Okanagan.

Poilievre will be attending the “Bring it Home” rally set for 6 p.m. in Oliver at 146 Spruce Ave, where he will meet with fruit growers and others in the area.

The next federal election must be held on or before Oct. 20, 2025.

The Conservative Party leader has already been to the Okanagan this summer, with a stop in Penticton in July.