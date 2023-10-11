10th edition of Nuit Blanche in Kelowna set to return

Photo: Contributed

Nuit Blanche is back for a 10th year.

The Centre culturel francophone de l'Okanagan (CCFO) is organizing Nuit Blanche in Kelowna on Oct. 14, between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m.

This year's edition will take place in various venues downtown in addition to the CCFO premises at 702 Bernard Avenue. The event will feature several artists from Kelowna and across British Columbia, as well as from Québec.

In partnership with Espaces Francophones of the University of British Columbia Okanagan and the Rotary Centre for the Arts, CCFO will welcome Montréal drag artist, Rita Baga. Along with two local drag artists, Ella Lamoureux and Freida Whales, the French-Canadian diva will perform two shows in English, with a sprinkle of French, at the Mary Irwin Theater at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

In addition to this show, Nuit Blanche will offer more than 18 free family-friendly activities, including:

A musical performance by a trio of Kelowna artists at the Downtown Library

Axploration of a virtual gallery designed by an Okanagan College professor, that will take you back to key events of the 1990’s

A light installation made with books, designed by two artists from British Columbia, situated on the shores of the Okanagan Lake

An exhibition of original work of a Vancouver artist

A treasure hunt in the dark at the Heritage Museum

The creation of a food mural made from donations for the Okanagan Food Bank

Two featured exhibitions at The Alternator Contemporary Art Centre

Two exhibitions of artworks created by students from the l'Anse-au-Sable school

Performances by Word Inspired Café, with invitation to the public (reserved for 19+)

8 other creative workshops in which participants are invited to take part

For more information, click here.