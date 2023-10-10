'Main Mom Event' to take place later this month in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

The inaugural 'Main Mom Event' is launching on Oct. 21 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna.

The event provides moms – expecting, new, or experienced – with a place to learn about self-care, connect directly with local resources, and shop with local businesses and artisans.

The Main Mom event brings together trusted experts, resources, and other moms offline.

“I was looking for something like this when I moved back to Kelowna and was raising two young boys,” says event founder Alexi McGree.

“It would have been comforting to know that I was not alone in navigating advice and changes I was experiencing from breastfeeding to body image, to balancing parenting and career. Googling things in the middle of the night often left me feeling conflicted and isolated, and social media continues to trigger self-doubt in myself and my parenting. Even as my children get older and my needs change, I still look for support in different areas and I want to bring those supports for moms together in one place," McGreer added.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time.

Drop-ins are welcome.

Tickets are $15 in advance per ticket and $20 at the door per ticket.

Tickets and more information can be found at www.okanaganmoms.com.