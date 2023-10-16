The Fall Ladies Closet Cleanout is back and supporting local charities

Photo: the Great Closet Cleanout

The Fall Ladies Closet Cleanout is back to support local charities.

Fall is a time to break out the cozy sweaters and jackets to get ready for the cooler temperatures. If you're in the market or want to downsize, this event is for you.

The closet cleanout will host over 40 tables of pre-loved and gently used ladies' clothing, shoes, and accessories, available to purchase directly from owners.

“We continue to support local charities with our series of Closet Cleanout events and are pleased to support The Bridge Youth Recovery House with a portion of the spring event’s proceeds. We also want to remind the ladies to keep an eye out for the Luxe Fashion Market, which is a higher-end market in January 2024,” says organizer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown.

The event takes place Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse at 1304 Ellis St.

For more details about the Great Closet Cleanout click here.