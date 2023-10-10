Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to visit Kelowna, Oliver

Photo: The Canadian Press

Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre is spending the day in the Okanagan on Wednesday.

Poilievre will be holding a media availability in Kelowna Wednesday morning in advance of a rally later in the evening in the South Okanagan.

The “Bring it Home” rally is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. at a warehouse at 146 Spruce Ave. in Oliver.

While in the South Okanagan, he is also expected to meet with fruit growers.

This is Poilievre’s second visit to the Okanagan since July, when he held a rally in Penticton. The Conservatives appear to be laying the groundwork for what will be a battleground riding in the next election.

Richard Cannings, the NDP MP for South Okanagan - West Kootenay MP, has already announced he will not be seeking re-election. His riding is the only non-blue seat in the B.C. Interior.