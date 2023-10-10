Contract awarded for on-demand transit app pilot project in Kelowna neighbourhood

Photo: BC Transit

On-demand transit is in the works for the Crawford neighbourhood Kelowna's Mission area.

BC Transit and the City of Kelowna have awarded a contract to Via Mobility to develop a mobility app or phone-in option for residents of Crawford to book a bus trip.

The dial-a-bus service will be operated by Transdev Canada and will replace the daily route 15 that currently serves the neighbourhood. The aim is to launch in the spring of 2024.

The bus will operate from designated stops within Crawford, and will connect to the Mission Rec Transit Exchange. BC Transit says it should mean increased access for bus riders in an area that has limited transit service as well as shorter wait times and travel times.

The Crawford neighborhood was identified through a feasibility study as the test site for the service within Kelowna Regional Transit. If it proves successful, a similar model could be rolled out to other locations and communities around the province. Key performance indicators that will be monitored include ridership, costs, customer satisfaction and accessibility.