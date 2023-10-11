Kelowna woman collecting blankets, sleeping bags for tent city residents as winter looms

Photo: Sylvia Mathews

A husband and wife have been living alongside the rail for a few months.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were forced to take their belongings and live inside a tent after a series of unfortunate circumstances.

Sylvia Mathews is a Kelowna resident and a homeless advocate. She says she has visited the couple by the rail trail several times to check up on them and offer support.

"It breaks my heart to see them struggling there, and this week was really hard for them as the city came in and dismantled everything again. Their tent is on its last legs and is being patched up with duct tape. When the more severe elements hit, it likely won't give them much protection."

Mathews describes the couple as the "working poor" and believes they are in their 30s. The husband works in home renovations.

"After being evicted, they have had no success finding affordable rentals. They're still desperately trying, and I admire them for getting back up every time they've been knocked down. He had a business, and things went south when he had a client that didn't pay up. They got kicked out of their place. They are still working, but they have no place to go," she said.

Over the last several weeks, Mathews has collected items for the couple, as well as for others who call the rail trail home.

"Things are desperate down there, so we are starting to collect for winter: blankets, sleeping bags, hand warmers, boots. All of a sudden, the weather will turn, and they won't have anything. They throw away everything we got them last year because they can't keep a wardrobe."

For those interested in donating, you can visit John's Angels Facebook page or send a Facebook message directly to Mathews.