Western Canadian music talent on display in Kelowna during BreakOut West

Photo: Madison Reeve

Some of the top, emerging musical talent from Western Canada will be on display in Kelowna for the next five days.

The city is hosting the 21st edition of BreakOut West Oct. 11-15. It’s the showcase event for the Western Canadian Music Alliance, representing music industry associations from BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, The Northwest Territories, the Yukon Territory, and Nunavut.

BreakOut West includes immersive content workshops, one-on-one mentoring, networking opportunities and international market exposure with delegates from across Europe, North America and Hong Kong.

The opening reception takes place Wednesday at the new Metro Hub on Ellis Street. It will also include the announcement of the winners of the Western Canadian Music Artistic Awards. The winners of the 2023 WCMA Industry Awards will be revealed during an awards brunch on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Delta Hotels Grand Okanagan Resort, which is the host hotel.

The three night music festival that is part of BOW begins on Thursday, Oct. 12. More than 60 acts from Canada, the U.S., Sweden, Iceland and Hong Kong will be performing across Kelowna. Festival wristbands are available for $20 each and can be purchased here while supplies last.

There’s also a mini festival – Kinderfest – on Saturday at Blackbox, featuring some of the children’s music coming out of western Canada.

This is the third time Kelowna has hosted BreakOut West. The music industry festival was first held in the city in 2010 and then again in 2018.

The full lineup of BOW festival performers can be found here and the three-night schedule can be viewed here.