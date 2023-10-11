Challenging golf season coming to a close in the Okanagan

As temperatures continue to cool in the Okanagan through the month of October, golfers are heading to the golf course to soak up whatever play time they have left.

For the Harvest Golf Club, there’s less than two weeks of golf left before they put the course to bed for the winter. And like so many other courses around the Okanagan, the wildfires proved to be a challenge.

“It’s actually been a very good season. Obviously, the world of golf is ever changing now going back to normality after the pandemic, so things are changing quite rapidly, but as a whole we’re very pleased with the way the season has gone,” explained Harvest Golf Club general manager Gilles Dufort.

“With the fire on Aug. 18, that obviously derailed business for a few weeks. I think it did all the way through the hospitality industry, but it affected the golf business. Obviously nowhere near the people that were affected themselves personally, but for us as a business, we experienced it for about three weeks.”

Dufort believes the government's implementation of a three-week travel ban in the middle of wildfire season had an impact on overall numbers on the course.

Typically speaking, Dufort says the course gets between 225 and 250 tee-times a day during peak season. During the wildfires, Harvest was booking between 125 and 150 tee-times per day.

“We still had about 50 per cent of play. It was not the tourist play, it was mainly member play, but a lot of them saw that as an opportunity to get away from all the graphic news… I think people wanted to get relief from that and they came and played golf… and we were able to remain open at that time,” he said.

According to the general manager of the Harvest Golf Club, it wasn't until about mid-September when the course started seeing regular numbers again.

"We started to get really busy for a few weeks, so we didn’t experience too many cancellations after those dates. I guess people were in a wait and see mode, and obviously, things were restored.”

With winter drawing closer and the days becoming shorter, now is the time to get in one last round.

“Our first time in the morning is now 9 a.m. because of the potential of frost and frost delay. And also, you can’t really start much past 2:30 p.m. on any day if you want to comfortably complete a round of 18 holes." he said.

Each golf course around the Okanagan will make their own decision on when to shutdown shop for the winter, but experts at Harvest believe spring golf is a lot more valuable than trying to force an extra week or two out of the season this time of year.

The last day of the 2023 golf season at the Harvest Golf Club in Kelowna is October 22.

If you’re looking to get a tee-time in before the season ends, you can contact the shop directly.