Country star Jordan Davis to play Kelowna in October 2024

Photo: Contributed

Country music star Jordan Davis will play Kelowna’s Prospera Place next year.

He will perform Oct. 19, 2024, supported by Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke.

The Damn Good Time world tour kicked off this summer and announced a number of additional dates, including Kelowna, on Tuesday.

“It has been an amazing feeling to watch the way this new music has reached fans, and we’ve been seeing that out on the road in the live shows. Our fans knew every lyric to ‘Next Thing You Know’ even before it was a single, and to watch the sold-out venues get bigger and bigger….I’m just so grateful everyone has been so supportive,” Davis said.

He has won multiple awards and is the current CMA Song of the Year winner.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. starting at $56 plus fees at Select Your Tickets. Pre-sale tickets via his fan club go on sale on Wednesday on the Davis website.