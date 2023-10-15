YMCA's Choose to Move program offers free three-month membership

Photo: Contributed

Choose to Move is back and ready to get inactive adults moving.

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is once again offering the program, which guides participants over the course of three months in finding healthy habits.

“The past few years have been a struggle for me, and I have been dealing with many health issues, including recuperating from nine surgeries,” Choose to Move participant Kathryn said in a press release.

“I gained weight, stopped exercising and became very isolated at home. I spoke with my doctor because I was stuck and my health wasn’t improving, I wasn't losing weight, and I was feeling low.

“My doctor sent me to the YMCA, and the fitness coaches recommended I join the Choose to Move program.”

Those who take part in Choose to Move receive access to YMCA facilities and programs for its three-month duration.

To register for the information session, contact Adriane Long at 250-491-9622 ext. 224 or [email protected].