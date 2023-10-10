City of Kelowna wants input as they expand Rutland bikeway

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is getting set to expand its first neighbourhood bikeway in Rutland and they want your input as they plan the extended route.

Neighbourhood bikeways are new in Kelowna but have been used successfully in many communities across North America. These bikeways are typically located on quiet residential streets with low traffic volumes

and speeds where people biking and driving can safely share the road.

Some of the differences for neighbourhood bikeways include features that prioritize bikes and slow down and reduce traffic along the route. According to City of Kelowna transportation planner Jennifer Hostland, bikeways can be a cost-effective way to extend the “all ages and abilities” bike network into additional parts of our city.

“The Rutland Neighbourhood Bikeway will extend Kelowna’s all ages and abilities bike network from the Houghton Active Transportation Corridor into new neighbourhoods. The neighbourhood bikeway will also connect people biking to schools and key destinations at Rutland Recreation Park,” says Jennifer Hostland, transportation planner.

The Rutland Neighbourhood Bikeway proposal is expected to expand between Mugford and Klassen Roads, through Rutland Recreation Park and along Friesen Road.

This route was selected following a city-wide Neighbourhood Bikeways Study, where 81 per cent of survey respondents said they were very supportive of neighbourhood bikeways.

You can provide feedback here.