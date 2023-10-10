Will Graham brings music and message to Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: George Canyon

Canadian country music singer George Canyon and Irish band Rend Collective are coming to the Thompson-Okanagan this weekend.

The concerts are a part of the Thompson-Okanagan Look Up Tour featuring Will Graham, taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The free event features an appearance and talk by Will Graham, the grandson of famed evangelist Billy Graham.

According to the Look Up website, “telling someone else the Good News of Jesus Christ is one of the greatest privileges I know, for when others hear and believe the Gospel, their lives are changed forever. It’s also one of our greatest responsibilities,” says Will Graham.

The tour features free, family-friendly events with music from award-winning Christian bands and messages from evangelist Will Graham.

The Look Up Tour is organized by Thompson-Okanagan churches and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of Canada:

Kamloops: Oct. 13, 7 p.m. at Oasis Church, 1205 Rogers Way, Kamloops

Oct. 13, 7 p.m. at Oasis Church, 1205 Rogers Way, Kamloops Vernon: Oct. 14, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 5661 Silver Star Rd., Vernon *Due to limited parking at Grace Bible Church and construction on Silver Star Road, shuttle buses are operating from Community Baptist Church and from the Riviera Plaza & Conference Centre.

Oct. 14, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 5661 Silver Star Rd., Vernon *Due to limited parking at Grace Bible Church and construction on Silver Star Road, shuttle buses are operating from Community Baptist Church and from the Riviera Plaza & Conference Centre. Kelowna: Oct. 15, 6 p.m. at Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Dr., Kelowna

The Look Up Tour is free and open to everyone who is interested in attending.