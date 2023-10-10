Red Leaf inks rights contract with major food and beverage packing company

Photo: Contributed

An Okanagan company that produces wheat straw pulp has attracted the business of a major American company.

Red Leaf Pulp, whose headquarters are in Kelowna, has reached an agreement with Michigan-based Dart Container Corporation, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of food and beverage packaging.

Dart’s investment as a strategic equity partner means it will have exclusive rights to use Red Leaf Pulp’s alternative fibre generated from wheat straw residuals for its molded fibre food service packaging.

“Dart is excited to partner with Red Leaf as part of our strategy to expand our molded fibre product line and offer additional packaging that earns our ProPlanet seal,” Dart CEO Keith Clark said in a press release.

“Red Leaf is an innovative and environmentally focused company, and their disciplined approach to development of this and ensuing fibre projects gives us confidence in their abilities to become a major raw materials supplier.”

Red Leaf is preparing to build its first conversion facility, which will be located in Regina. It will convert residual wheat straw into market pulp and next generation bio-products.

“The successful commissioning of our demonstration plant by our dedicated team was key to producing fibre that met Dart’s stringent quality and sustainability requirements,” Red Leaf CEO Martin Pudlas said. “Collaborating with Dart’s tremendous technical and leadership teams over the past several months was incredibly rewarding and has deepened Red Leaf’s understanding of our fibre’s capabilities.”