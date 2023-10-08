RAMA hosts Thanksgiving dinner for migrant farm workers across the Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

RAMA Okanagan and the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kelowna have teamed up to host a Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday night for migrant farm workers across the Okanagan.

The dinner is taking place at 1130 Springfield Rd, and kicked off at 6 p.m.

RAMA Okanagan is a non-profit migrant justice group that advocates for Latin American and Caribbean migrant farm workers in the Syilx and Secwepemc territories of the Okanagan Valley.

Perla Villegas is a volunteer with RAMA and has helped organize the event.

"We will have turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, and dessert. We are doing this to recognize all the farm and undocumented workers who provide food to our tables," Villegas said.

"They are the ones who work 12, 14, or 16 hours per day during the hot weather. They are abused on farms, and undocumented workers are even more vulnerable because they are hired by people in the community with no protections at all. They come from different countries and live here in Kelowna for nine months with no family or friends," she added.

Villegas says workers are encouraged to drop in and don't need to bring anything.

If you would like to support RAMA Okanagan or learn more about the non-profit, click here.