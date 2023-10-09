Environment Canada says this week will see above seasonal temperatures

Madison Reeve

It's going to be a mixed bag of weather this week across the Thompson Okanagan, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Gary Dickinson says the week will start off cool and rainy, but temperatures are expected to climb towards the end of the week.

"Monday and Tuesday, there is going to be a frontal system that is going to be arriving, resulting in increasing cloudiness at first through the day and then some showers beginning late in the afternoon and continuing through Monday night and into Tuesday," he said.

Monday will see a high of 22°C with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Showers are expected all day on Tuesday with a high of 16°C.

Wednesday will reach a high of 15°C with sunshine all day.

The sunshine will continue on Thursday with a high of 18°C.

Friday and Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 16°C.

