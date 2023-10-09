100 Heroes Kelowna returns to raise funds for local charities on October 17th

Photo: Contributed

An event titled "100 Heroes Who Give A Damn" is back again this year and is once again stepping up to champion local charitable causes.

This event will mark the 17th edition of the "100 Heroes" gathering in Kelowna on Tuesday, October 17th, at 5:00 p.m.

To date, the campaign has raised over $250,000 in support of local charities and non-profit organizations.

The event will take place at Pretty Not Bad, located at 740 Clement Ave.

"For those of you unfamiliar with our events - you show up, donate $100 at the registration table, eat, drink, and mingle, hear three local charities present the work they do in our community, vote for your favorite, and the charity that gets the most votes walks away with everyone's $100 donation," said event organizer Patrick Ray.

For those who want to make contributions during the event, both cash and checks will be accepted. If attendance is not possible but you would still like to donate, you can visit https://m.charitableimpact.com/jaL.