Vehicle rolled down embankment on Postill Lake Road Sunday

Photo: Google Maps The crash occurred about 4.5 kilometres up Postill Lake Road.

A vehicle has rolled down an embankment on Postill Lake Road Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to a crash about 4.5 kilometres up Postill Lake Road, northeast of Kelowna International Airport.

Arriving fire crews said the vehicle landed on its roof after crashing down the approximately 30-foot embankment.

Early reports indicated three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. While two were able to get out immediately, one person was stuck inside the vehicle for a period of time with suspected chest and back injuries.

The third person is now out of the vehicle, but their condition is not known.

Fire crews and paramedics are currently on scene. Search and rescue crews have also been called to the scene to help bring a patient out of the area.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.