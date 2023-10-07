Vehicle crashes into building on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street

Photo: Brayden Ursel

A single vehicle crash has occurred at the corner of Ellis Street and Bernard Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Castanet received a tip shortly after 4:30 p.m. that a black SUV had crashed into the Live On The Lake building located at the southwest corner of the intersection.

When Castanet arrived on site, emergency vehicles were surrounding the SUV, including several RCMP police vehicles and a single fire truck.

According to a witness, the vehicle came swerving through traffic heading southbound at a very high speed while running a red light. He tells Castanet the vehicle barely dodged traffic before colliding head first with the corner of the building.

The driver of the vehicle was taken away by police and it is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

The owner of the vehicle has contacted Castanet saying the vehicle was stolen.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.