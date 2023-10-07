Tech issues caused long lineups at first night of Denim on the Diamond

Photo: Denim on the Diamond Thousands showed up for the first day of Denim on the Diamond in City Park Friday.

The first night of the postponed and relocated Denim on the Diamond festival had some hiccups in Kelowna's City Park Friday.

The long-running festival has traditionally been held at Kelowna's King Stadium in the city's North End, but the planned Labour Day weekend event this year was scrapped due to the wildfires burning in the region at the time.

The popular event was postponed for more than a month and moved to City Park, where organizers Thick as Thieves Entertainment held their first beer fest event this past spring.

But with the first of two nights now in the books, organizers say the first night had its issues – particularly with the “awful” lineups for drinks.

“[In] our effort to speed up the process for attendees, we had transitioned away from the old token system to handheld payment systems. Although we tested these devices in advance, our cellular and wifi networks could not keep up, causing massive lineups and frustration for both our guests and our team,” organizers Mitch Carefoot and Kurt Jory said in a statement Saturday.

“We were right there with you, working through the frustration to get those drinks in your hands.

“We take full responsibility and apologize for any inconvenience experienced that made your night anything less than perfect. We are very proud of our site, the musical experience, and the ambience, now we work hard to fix this missing piece.”

To help make things run smoother Saturday, Carefoot and Jory are asking attendees to bring cash instead of relying on cards. While they've brought an extra ATM to the site, arriving with cash will help with getting drinks in hands quicker, they say.

“We have strategized with our team to better serve the bar needs, so set-up will look a bit different today,” the pair says. “It’s all hands on deck!”

The weather is once again co-operating Saturday, with sunny skies and a forecast high of 21 C. While Friday was geared to more country music, with artists like Mackenzie Porter and Ernest, Saturday will see more rock and rap, headlined by California rapper Bryce Vine.

Gates open at 3 p.m., with local band 538st kicking the music off at 3:45 p.m.

Even before the postponement of this year's Denim, Carefoot and Jory announced 2023 will be the last time they hold the event.