Denim on the Diamond a 'huge success' despite lineup issues, organizer says

Photo: Denim on the Diamond Thousands showed up for the first day of Denim on the Diamond in City Park Friday.

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

While they dealt with some technical issues that led to longer wait times for drinks, Denim on the Diamond organizers say the event has been a huge success so far.

City Park was packed with a sold-out crowd of 4,500 people Friday, as attendees came out to see performances by Ernest, Mackenzie Porter, Talk, Raquel Cole and more.

"Sun shining, music and sound and production were amazing and everyone left in great spirits," said Denim organizer Mitch Carefoot.

"It was such a killer show ... they came and just rocked it ... the shows were awesome.

"By 4 or 5 p.m., the place was completely packed and just high energy and great atmosphere."

Saturday, Carefoot expects closer to 3,000 people in City Park due to RCMP staffing availability that reduced their capacity compared with Friday. Earlier Saturday, Carefoot and co-organizer Kurt Jory apologized for the technical issues that led to longer drink lineups on Friday.

"With a new venue comes new challenges and with the postponement and trying to pull everything together in four weeks, an event of this size in a new venue, if that's the biggest concern as a group and a community, I'd say that's a huge success," Carefoot said.

He says they've changed how the lineups and bars are set up for Saturday, and he's urging people showing up today to bring cash to help make things run smoother.

"Hopefully that will alleviate some of the pressure on the technology," he said. "The sun's shining so it's going to be another great day."

Gates open at 3 p.m. Saturday, and the lineup includes local band 538st, Max Frost, Rêve and Bryce Vine. Those looking to grab last-minute tickets can find them here.

ORIGINAL: 12:10 p.m.

The first night of the postponed and relocated Denim on the Diamond festival had some hiccups in Kelowna's City Park Friday.

The long-running festival has traditionally been held at Kelowna's King Stadium in the city's North End, but the planned Labour Day weekend event this year was scrapped due to the wildfires burning in the region at the time.

The popular event was postponed for more than a month and moved to City Park, where organizers Thick as Thieves Entertainment held their first beer fest event this past spring.

But with the first of two nights now in the books, organizers say the first night had its issues – particularly with the “awful” lineups for drinks.

“[In] our effort to speed up the process for attendees, we had transitioned away from the old token system to handheld payment systems. Although we tested these devices in advance, our cellular and wifi networks could not keep up, causing massive lineups and frustration for both our guests and our team,” organizers Mitch Carefoot and Kurt Jory said in a statement Saturday.

“We were right there with you, working through the frustration to get those drinks in your hands.

“We take full responsibility and apologize for any inconvenience experienced that made your night anything less than perfect. We are very proud of our site, the musical experience, and the ambience, now we work hard to fix this missing piece.”

To help make things run smoother Saturday, Carefoot and Jory are asking attendees to bring cash instead of relying on cards. While they've brought an extra ATM to the site, arriving with cash will help with getting drinks in hands quicker, they say.

“We have strategized with our team to better serve the bar needs, so set-up will look a bit different today,” the pair says. “It’s all hands on deck!”

The weather is once again co-operating Saturday, with sunny skies and a forecast high of 21 C. While Friday was geared to more country music, with artists like Mackenzie Porter and Ernest, Saturday will see more rock and rap, headlined by California rapper Bryce Vine.

Gates open at 3 p.m., with local band 538st kicking the music off at 3:45 p.m.

Even before the postponement of this year's Denim, Carefoot and Jory previously announced that 2023 will be the last time they hold the event at King Stadium.