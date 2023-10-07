Kelowna woman files lawsuit after domestic assault charges stayed in August

Photo: File photo

More details about an alleged domestic assault against a Kelowna woman have come to light through a civil lawsuit, which was filed after criminal charges were stayed this past summer due to the Crown's excessive court delays.

Jeffrey Maclean was charged with a domestic assault for an incident in November 2021, but the charge was stayed this past August. Maclean's case never made it to trial after his counsel successfully argued the Crown had taken too long to bring the case the trial, infringing on his Charter right to be tried within a reasonable time.

But Thursday, MH – Maclean's wife and the alleged victim in the criminal case – filed a civil lawsuit against Maclean, seeking damages for the alleged abuse she suffered.

In the notice of civil claim, MH alleges Maclean began yelling at her on the evening of Nov. 26, 2021 in their shared Kelowna home, before he broke down the locked door of their bedroom.

“[Maclean] pushed the plaintiff, causing the plaintiff to fall and split her head on the corner of the bedside table. The plaintiff's head began bleeding profusely. The plaintiff begged [Maclean] to stop,” the claims states.

“[Maclean] told the plaintiff, 'I hope you f***ing die,' as he proceeded to drag the plaintiff across the floor ... [Maclean] beat the plaintiff into a state of unconsciousness.”

MH claims she woke up on the bathroom floor with Maclean whispering in her ear: “I hope you f***ing die,” and “I could kill you right now.”

The suit says Maclean called the police at some point, and allegedly told the dispatcher that MH was “bleeding like a pig.”

As a result of the alleged attack, MH required several surgical staples to close her head wound, and she suffered a concussion, bruising and contusions.

The suit claims Maclean also defamed MH by telling his friends, neighbours and family members that MH is mentally unwell.

MH says she was a “significantly high-income earner” prior to the assault, but she's been unable to work since the alleged assault. As such, she's seeking damages for loss of income and future income, along with general damages.

The lawsuit says the two began living together in 2005 and were married in 2009. MH claims the first time she experienced abuse at the hands of Maclean occurred in 2006, and she says he's displayed “controlling, violent and intoxicated behaviour” on a number of occasions since.

On separate incidents in 2009 and 2013, she says police were called after Maclean had been violent with her. But on both occasions, she says he later persuaded her to withdraw her statements to police and convince the Crown to withdraw charges.

With MH's notice of civil claim having been just filed Thursday, Maclean has yet to file a response. MH's allegations have not been proven in court, as the criminal matter was stayed before getting to trial.

The stay in the criminal case came after Maclean's successful “Jordan application,” challenging the Crown's delay in the case.

In a landmark 2016 Supreme Court of Canada case, R. v. Jordan, Canada's top court ruled a provincial court trial must be concluded within 18 months of charges being laid, while a Supreme Court matter must be wrapped up within 30 months.

Maclean's provincial court trial was scheduled to wrap up 21 months after charges were laid – well over the limit. In August, Judge Clarke Burnett ruled the Crown's delay in disclosing evidence to the defence was to blame for the delay.

Following the stay of charges, executive director of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter Allison Mclauchlan said the case will “further set the movement back for trying to get women to report, stand up and get justice,” as most domestic abuse cases never make it to court in the first place.

“So the fact that [this] one did, would lead me to assume that there is… pretty strong evidence to support criminal charges, which is a scary thought that potentially there is an abuser who has basically no consequences for their actions against the victim in this case,” Mclauchlan said.

While the assault matter was stayed, Maclean is facing a new charge of uttering threats, stemming from an alleged incident in Kelowna that occurred on Aug. 15, just two days before his assault charge was stayed. The new charge is also designated as a “K-file” in online court records, which denotes a matter involving intimate partner violence.

He's scheduled to make his first court appearance on the new charge on Oct. 19.