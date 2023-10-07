City of Kelowna closes decades-old informal access point to Okanagan Lake

Photo: Kirk Penton A fence now blocks a decade-old access point to Okanagan Lake waterfront near Mission Creek.

A recently-installed fence blocking access to Okanagan Lake at the south end of Kelowna's Truswell Road is rattling some members of the public.

Cory Baker, 44, has accessed the waterfront and sandbar at the northern side of the mouth of Mission Creek for his entire life.

“Fishing and swimming, since I was a kid, I have done lots of kayaking and paddleboarding,” he said.

Earlier this summer the City of Kelowna installed a fence, blocking an unsanctioned path along the side of the creek in response to years of complaints from neighbours and concerns from emergency crews.

“There is no park there and there is no public beach,” said Kelowna parks services manager Blair Stewart. “It's like a piece of foreshore that's in front of some private properties. And people have been trespassing along a neighboring property to get there.”

Stewart said bylaw, RCMP and the fire department have received numerous nuisance calls to the sandbar and foreshore over the past decades for parties and bonfires.

“So we were asked by those three groups to basically put in a fence, we tried putting a chain link fence, and people were cutting it on a weekly basis. So we opted to go to something a little more substantial.”

Stewart says the city has received “quite a few” complaints and calls about the fence, but there are now fewer complaints from adjacent properties.

Photo: Kirk Penton The path, now blocked by a fence, previously used by residents to access Okanagan Lake north of Mission Creek.

Baker is frustrated because the new fence appears to be only keeping out the people without the physical capacity to skirt around it. Younger people have no problem.

“People get around, it's not hard,” Baker said.

“The fence doesn't stop anybody from going there. It stops my mother and my father from going with me.”

"The rich people complain that want the fence put in, so they have it as a private beach — that's pretty unfair and unjust," Baker continued.

He is also annoying that the fence appears to violate the city’s own bylaws banning pickets, regulations passed to protect wildfire from getting hung up on the top of fences.

Stewart says the city simply does not have the resources to patrol and police the waterfront in the area and they hope the fence and sign will send beachgoers elsewhere.

“There's many other places the city has that we actually maintain on a regular basis to make sure it's safe,” he said, noting emergency crews had problems accessing that part of the waterfront before the fence was put in.

The part of the waterfront between the high and low water marks is public land, as illustrated by annual marches that previously took place in Kelowna aiming to keep the foreshore public.

Stewart says some of the properties in the area have property lines that go way out into the water, due to erosion, something that needs to be resolved by the provincial government and other jurisdictions.

He said the city also blocked off access to the waterfront at the Cook Road boat launch to prevent the public from getting in behind the Aqua development site. That development will have public beach access when it is complete, he said.

“I'm just asked to maintain the properties and try to keep them in a condition that people will be safe. And that's really what we're doing is protecting public safety.”