Stomp and Step fundraiser raises nearly $22K for wildfire response fund

Photo: Stomp and Step

The musical Stomp and Step wildfire relief fundraiser held at the OK Corral last week in Kelowna raised nearly $22,000 for the Central Okanagan Foundation's wildfire response fund.

After weeks of planning, local musicians Jim and Kim Rhindress put on a show and dance that brought in more than 400 people to show their appreciation for Okanagan first responders.

“We knew we had to do something and music is what we know how to do. Our first call was to our friend Ben Klick who immediately said that he would play for the event along with his buddy Michael Daniels," said Kim.

According to Jim, the OK Corral agreed to host the event without hesitation.

With firefighters working around the clock to "stomp out" the multiple blazes that ripped through the valley, Kim and Jim thought a Stomp and Step was the perfect idea to raise money.

The night was filled with five hours of live music by four different bands, including Mr. and Mrs. Strauss, Ben Klick, Michael Daniels and Rhindress.

A live auction was held to raise money for firefighters, including a $1,300 spa weekend for two at Sparking Hills, a $1,500 electric guitar, a $2,000 helicopter ride from Coldstream Helicopters and more.

“Kelowna really stepped up to make this happen. We were overwhelmed by everyone who volunteered and donated. This is a town full of generous people and we are proud to call it home," added Jim.