Denim on the Diamond takes over Kelowna's City Park for weekend

After Denim on the Diamond was postponed due to wildfire the two-day concert is back in action this weekend, only it’s not happening on the ball field.

It’s been moved to Kelowna’s City Park, with hopes of making it their new home for years to come.

With an expected 8,000 in attendance this weekend, Denim on the Diamond co-organizer Mitch Carefoot has had his eyes on moving the location for quite some time, and he says he's been in talks with the city for years.

“We’ve done all the events at King's Stadium, we’ve done the Island Time, we’ve done the Beer Fest and the AltiTunes all safely with no issues. I think the course of that run of events is what’s allowed us to come here," said Carefoot.

As the annual weekend concert originally happens at the beginning of September with concert goers rocking their best denim, it's expected some cooler weather this year might change things up a bit.

“With tonight being a little more country, it could be the lighter wrangler style. And tomorrow night with Bryce Vine and Rêve it could be a little bit more of the darker denim, obviously some jean jackets and long pants versus in years past where it was the jean shorts and tank tops.”

The music festival promises to showcase great artists of both rock and country, including Bryce Vine, MacKenzie Porter and Ernest.

“The exciting part for this is Ernest is on the biggest country tour in the world right now with Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman," Carefoot said.

The country artist has eight No. 1 hits within the last two years alone.

"He’s more of a songwriter who’s now turned to performances playing in the biggest stadiums in the world, and he took his day off — him, the fellas and the crew — to come to Kelowna.”

Denim on the Diamond has invited firefighters to enjoy the concert this weekend, and they're planning several ways to raise money for the Central Okanagan Disaster Fund.

“The firefighters are going to have a tent here on site. A lot more of them will be out having fun and some of the other groups will be contributing to that through 50/50s, waters by donation, and a variety of different ways that will be going to the wildfire relief fund.”

Tickets for the concert this weekend are still available through their website, with gates open Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.