Private daycare on Lakeshore Road looking to expand

Photo: Google Street View

The owner of a childcare facility at 4456 Lakeshore Road in Kelowna is looking to rezone the property in order to expand its capacity.

An application to the city's planning department from property owner and childcare licensee Luoya Yang suggests the childcare operation has received "more inquiries than its capacity."

She is hoping to add an infant-toddler program as well.

The application seeks to expand the operation to between 25 and 32 children from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

"I also have the intention to renovate the house to a primary childcare centre with no residential uses depending on the demand," Yang says in the application.

Four parking stalls and four long-term bike stalls are included in the plans.

"Given my Early Childhood Education background, determination to provide affordable and quality care to the community, and the program set up to enhance diversity and accommodate siblings, it is anticipated that this project creates much needed child care expansion in the City of Kelowna," the application concludes.

City council will need to approve the application before it can go ahead.