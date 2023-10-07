Kelowna man who assaulted doctor acquitted of 2020 sex assaults

Photo: File photo

A Kelowna man who was convicted last year of assaulting an ER doctor was acquitted of sexual assault Friday morning.

Brennan Hoda was in Kelowna court Friday morning facing five charges, including two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of attempting to choke, and one count of unlawful confinement, stemming from several incidents back in 2020.

But following trial earlier this year, Judge Andrew Tam ruled he was left with reasonable doubts about whether any sexual activity between Hoda and the female complainant was non-consensual.

Castanet is not publishing the circumstances around the allegations, as this could lead to the identification of the complainant, which is covered under a publication ban.

Judge Tam noted the evidence in the Crown's case primarily came from the complainant, while the defence's case came solely from Hoda's testimony. Text messages between the two were also used as evidence.

Hoda ultimately claimed that any sexual activity between him and the complainant was entirely consensual.

Hoda was a heavy user of crystal methamphetamine at the time of the allegations and Judge Tam noted Hoda was unable to recall some details about the time period, likely as a result of his drug use. But despite this, Judge Tam said Hoda's testimony appeared credible and he was unable to reject his evidence.

“With respect to his drug use, the court cannot come to the conclusion based on this evidence that his consumption was so significant and that the effect of his drug use so severe, as to deprive Mr. Hoda of a memory of committing the sexual assault as alleged by [the complainant],” Judge Tam said.

The judge was also left with a reasonable doubt about the complainant's claims that she never consented to any sexual activities with Hoda.

“There was nothing in [the complainant's] behaviour that would lead the court to conclude that the sexual activities were not consensual,” Judge Tam said.

As such, Judge Tam acquitted Hoda on all charges.

Hoda was in custody during Friday's court appearance, but it's not clear if he's currently serving time on another conviction.

Friday's acquittal comes about 10 months after he was sentenced on assault and mischief charges, after he punched a KGH doctor back on Dec. 23, 2020. He was sentenced to a year in jail, but with credit for time served, he was left with just 20 additional days to serve.

Prior to that matter, Hoda was also convicted in April 2022 of mischief and uttering threats, stemming from incidents on Dec. 11 and Dec. 16 of 2020.