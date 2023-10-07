City of Kelowna investigating after something injected into trees on Montrose Place

Photo: Contributed One of 11 trees damaged on Montrose Place

Someone took it upon themselves to drill holes and inject something into 11 large oak trees along the boulevard on Kelowna's Montrose Place.

However, unlike other instances where poison was injected, parks services manager Blair Stewart isn't convinced that was the case here.

"From first glance it appears it wasn't necessarily a poison but possibly something helpful to the tree in some way," Stewart told Castanet News.

"In lots of cases when trees are suffering with different types of health concerns, professionals can put things into trees to encourage them to get healthier...no different that people getting medication from a doctor."

However, Stewart says not done correctly it could have adverse affects.

"In this case, there is really nothing significant happening to those trees," said Stewart.

"We have had information about similar oaks or maples in the area having aphids, which is a very normal occurrence."

Stewart says in some cases people have concerns about the health of a tree but don't have the knowledge to know exactly what is going on.

Instead of asking questions of the right person, he says they take matters into their own hands.

"In lots of cases there are many professionals around Kelowna and the Okanagan who are willing and capable of helping people with their concerns.

"We have many contractors and consultants who would gladly take on the responsibility and help people out rather than poisoning a tree or removing a tree without the proper knowledge.

"Trees have a huge benefit to the city and it would be a shame to needlessly remove that benefit just because you think you know what they need."

Stewart says it will likely be the spring before its known whether damage to these 11 trees is catastrophic or whether they will survive.