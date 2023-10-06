Kelowna RCMP looking for 25-year-old woman

Photo: RCMP Raven Chan

Kelowna RCMP are asking for your help in locating a missing Kelowna woman.

Raven Chan, 25, was reported missing last Sunday.

According to police, she was last seen Saturday, Sept. 30.

She struggles with several mental health concerns and has functions of a 12-year-old according to information provided by RCMP.

Chan was last seen wearing green pants, black and red socks, yellow tee shirt and black shoes.

She is five-foot-eight and 181 pounds with pink hair and green eyes.

If you see Raven, keep her in sight and call police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file # 2023-58802.