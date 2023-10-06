City of Kelowna winding down certain parks operations for winter

Photo: Kirk Penton

Winter closures and seasonal hours will begin in Kelowna parks, sports fields and cemeteries next week.

Park washrooms and water fountains, including water services at off-leash dog parks, will be closed for the season starting Sunday, Oct. 15.

Washrooms at City Park, Gerstmar Park, Boyce-Gyro Beach Park, Rowcliffe Park and Rutland Centennial Park washrooms will remain open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., with the Stuart Park washroom remaining open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

All other washrooms and water fountains around the city are expected to re-open in April.

Sports fields are scheduled to close for the winter on Oct. 31.

The City of Kelowna says parks staff will be inspecting the fields and scheduling necessary repairs and maintenance before the snow falls.

"Sports teams are asked to respect these seasonal closures to ensure quality turf when fields open again in the spring," says the news release.

Knox Mountain Drive is scheduled to close to vehicle traffic at the first signs of frost, but will be open to pedestrians and cyclists through the winter.

Seasonal hours at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will take effect on Oct. 16.

Residents can visit the cemetery from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the cemetery office hours will remain open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. during the week.

City Hall's Kasugai Garden Park is closing on Oct. 15, with other notable parks such as Mission Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park remaining open as long as weather permits.

