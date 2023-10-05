Kelowna RCMP issue 22 distracted driving tickets in two hours

Photo: Marco Verch / Flickr

Police in Kelowna handed out 22 distracted driving tickets during a two hour blitz Tuesday on Enterprise Way.

Officers also issued four tickets for no seatbelt.

“There are endless and inexpensive options nowadays to ensure adherence with the ‘use of electronic devices while driving’ laws, not to mention most vehicles now come standard with a bluetooth feature,” said Sgt. Colby Attlesey in a news release.

“It is unsafe and unacceptable that we are still catching so many drivers overtly using their phones while driving and we will continue to fine those that we do.”

Every ticket for distracted driving includes a fine of $368 and four driver penalty points.

If you have four or more points on your driving record at the end of a 12-month period, you pay a driver penalty point (DPP) premium. You may also have to pay a driver risk premium if you get more than one distracted driving ticket in a three-year period.

If you have a Learner’s (L) or Novice (N) license, you aren’t allowed to use any electronic devices (like phone or GPS) behind the wheel, for any purpose, even in hands-free mode.