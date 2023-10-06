Judge must rule on admissibility of Kelowna murder suspect's confessions

Photo: Madison Reeve Police outside 1210 Sycamore Road on June 17, 2021.

Defence and Crown lawyers have spent weeks arguing over the legality of the RCMP's investigation of a 2021 Kelowna murder, and whether the accused's confessions will be admitted at trial.

Gabriella Sears was arrested just after 5:30 a.m. on June 17, 2021 after Darren Middleton was found dead at a Rutland home, at 1210 Sycamore Road. Sears, a transgender woman who was previously known as Dereck Sears, has been charged with second-degree murder and has remained in custody ever since.

Since this past summer, lawyers have spent 29 days in Kelowna court for a “voir dire,” arguing over the admissibility of statements Sears made to police upon her arrest, ultimately admitting to her role in the killing. A voir dire functions similar to a trial, in which the admissibility of evidence is ruled upon.

This week, Crown prosector David Grabavac conceded the RCMP breached Sears' Section 8 Charter rights when officers took penile and anal swabs and photographed her nude, on the morning of Sears' arrest.

Sears had told police she’d been raped by Middleton, and officers took the swabs and photos in an effort to find evidence of her claims. While this in itself didn’t breach Sears’ Charter rights against unreasonable search and seizure, the manner in which it was conducted did. Grabavac said the Kelowna RCMP officers didn’t know the law when it came to taking the swabs, as laid out in previous Supreme Court of Canada rulings, and he said the officers ignorance in the matter left him “speechless.”

“The [breach] is serious ... the troubling aspect and the seriousness lies in the officers' lack of knowledge of the law,” Grabavac said.

But despite admitting Sears’ Section 8 Charter right was breached in this instance, Grabavac said Sears’ statements to police were not connected to the breach, as her first statement was made prior to it happening and the second came more than 24 hours later. As such, he argued the admitted breach shouldn't impact the admissibility of the statements.

Sears made her first contested statement to police on the morning of her arrest, as she was being taken into an RCMP room to be swabbed and photographed. Sears had been asking to be taken to the hospital instead.

“Well f*** man, I was f***ing raped, I had to f***ing kill somebody and I f***ing getting treated like this,” Sears told police as she was being taken into the search room.

While defence counsel Jordan Watt argued the “oppressive” conduct of police caused her to make the statement, as Sears demanded to go to the hospital, Grabavac called it a “spontaneous utterance” that occurred before the admitted Charter breach, and said it should be admitted. Sears was eventually taken to the hospital about six hours after her arrest.

“It's a spontaneous utterance; it's reliable, it's credible and the police not taking her to the hospital had nothing to do with it being made,” Grabavac said. “So it should be admissible.”

The second statement occurred the following morning, on June 18, during a formal interview with an officer from the RCMP E Division Major Crime Interview Team. Sears “told her side of the story,” Grabavac said, which included confessing she had killed Middleton.

But Watt says by the time Sears gave this statement to police, police had no authority to continue holding her in custody, as the murder charge had not yet been laid.

Under Section 503 of the Criminal Code, an accused is entitled to a bail hearing in front of a judge or Justice of the peace within 24 hours of arrest, but Sears did not get her appearance in court until about 2 p.m. on June 18 – about 33 hours after her arrest on the homicide charge.

Police had not yet gotten a formal confession from Sears by the evening of June 17, so to get around the 24-hour time limit for a bail hearing, the Kelowna RCMP told Sears she was “released” on the murder charge just after 10 p.m. on June 17, before immediately re-arresting her on a completely separate assault charge that had allegedly occurred 10 days before Middleton’s killing. As a result, the Crown says the 24-hour deadline was restarted.

But in defence submissions, Watt argued there was no further investigation into the assault charge after the “re-arrest,” and the technicality was done solely to keep Sears in custody for further questioning on the murder charge.

“With respect to the assault [investigation], it was over, and they didn't bring her in front of a judge, and the reason they didn't bring her in front of a judge was because they were investigating her for the murder and getting the interview and getting the confession,” Watt said.

“If we look at what the definition of 'released' mean, it is not consistent with what the police did.”

Watt says as a result, police breached Sears' Section 9 Charter right to not be arbitrarily detained or imprisoned.

But neither Crown nor defence could find previous cases where a similar issue has been dealt with.

“Although defence may not like it and Ms. Sears may not like it, there's nothing wrong with that, the Crown would submit,” Grabavac said. “I think it's fair, [defence counsel] will say it's not fair, we can go back and forth. The court will have to unfortunately decide.”

The seven-week voir dire, which was initially set for four, finally wrapped up Thursday, leaving Justice Carol Ross to decide on the admissibility of Sears’ confessions.

Grabavac highlighted the importance of the contested statements during his closing submissions Thursday.

“The two statements the Crown seeks are highly probative and very important to the Crown case; Ms. Sears admits her involvement in the murder,” Grabavac said. “The Crown would respectfully submit that excluding those statements would have a serious impact on the Crown's ability to properly prosecute the file.”

Justice Ross plans to deliver her ruling on the voir dire next week.

The trial, which is scheduled to run for eight weeks, is set to begin Oct. 16, two weeks later than initially planned.