BC Bird Trail hopes to bring even more birders to Kelowna

Rob Gibson

With Kelowna's addition to the BC Bird Trail, its hoped birders will travel to the region from near and far to enjoy what Kelowna and the rest of the Okanagan have to offer.

"We have a lot of birds here in the Okanagan that you're not going to see in the rest of British Columbia," says Kalin Ocana, a UBCO student and park interpreter for the RDCO.

The BC Bird Trail was launched in September 2020 and has continued to grow in popularity, with Vernon and the Shuswap recently added alongside Kelowna.

"Kelowna is a really great spot. It's pretty accessible to tourists from all over the world because we have the airport and we have a lot of trails," Ocana said.

"Talking to some of my friends the best birding spots in some of their towns might be sewage plants that'll draw in a lot of birds. But here we have so many beautiful regional parks, city parks, just great spots to see birds and kind of see the beautiful Okanagan Valley as well."

The BC Bird Trail offers self-guided travel itineraries for visitors and locals alike which include birding-related information including hotspots. They have added transportation information, and bookable outdoor experiences like golf, bike rentals and helitours.

"Fall is good in terms of numbers. In spring, birds are singing, they're in their bright colours," Ocana continued.

"But birds moult, so they're shedding their feathers, and they'll grow in new feathers for the fall migration so that they're not flying on worn-down summer feathers, so they're not as beautiful. But fall, you're gonna have a lot more numbers because it's just after the breeding season."

The Okanagan is already a famous birding destination, the movie The Big Year, released in 2011 was partially shot at Vaseux Lake between Okanagan Falls and Oliver.

If you're interested in learning more about birding, the Central Okanagan Naturalist Club is a great resource and a great way to connect to nature.

"They have so much to teach," Ocana said. "I'm really grateful that I got out with them and we hit it off super well. I go birding with them once a month. Birding is a great way to kind of plug into the natural world."