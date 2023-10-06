Plenty of options if turkey is not on your Thanksgiving menu

Cindy White

Thanksgiving is this weekend. Have you got your turkey yet? Or maybe you want to try something different this year?

For those who like to support local farmers there are plenty of options at At Don-O-Ray’s farm shop on Benvoulin Road in Kelowna.

"We are a local farm market, so we support a lot of local families with us and that’s how our customers are supporting us," explains co-owner Jas Sanghera.

He says they have everything from local chicken, to sausages, to BC salmon, to vegan options made in Kelowna.

They also have organic, B.C. turkeys if you are stuck on tradition. He estimates they sell 350-400 turkeys at Thanksgiving, and are also taking orders for American Thanksgiving and Christmas.

It’s been a tough go in recent years for turkey farmers. Feed costs have skyrocketed.

“(It’s) related to heat and drought. The cost of putting seed in the ground when the previous year’s harvest didn’t….like, it’s all connected,” says Andrea Gunn, owner of Rosebank Farms in Armstrong.

She has had to raise prices by 50 cents a pound this year. Her turkeys also get about 15 per cent of their food by grazing in the farm’s pastures.

Rosebank Farms birds aren’t in everyone’s budget, but her customers appreciate the time, energy and care that goes into a free-range bird.

“We cater to customers who care about humane animal welfare and people who maybe aren’t eating as much meat, but they eat quality. So, people who choose to allocate their food budget a bit differently,” says Gunn.

If you want to bring international flavour to the table, Kam Sanghera at Don-O-Ray’s suggests adding butter chicken sauce to the menu.

“Some families, they don’t like gravy. I said, well I have a butter chicken sauce in my fridge. I heated it up an put it beside the gravy and people love more the butter chicken sauce, less the gravy.

“That’s where the idea came and we’re now telling every customer to try the butter chicken and the gravy together.”

He also points out that pumpkins are plentiful this time of year and very nutritious.