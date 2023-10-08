Actors Studio hosts two comedy headliners for the price of one

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

One of the top comics in Canada will be performing at the Kelowna Actors Studio later this month.

Respected comedy veteran Tim Nutt is scheduled to showcase his act on Oct. 13 and 14. The show presented by Trainwreck Comedy will feature dual headliners for the price of one.

Prominent headliner Darryl Purvis, who has graced stages across North America and the UK and who is known for his razor-sharp wit, will share the spotlight with Nutt.

Both of these comedians are known for pushing the comedy boundaries to new heights.

"Tim Nutt is one of the comedy greats of our time," says Rob Balsdon, with Train Wreck Comedy.

"His authentic and relatable humour, delivered with undeniable charisma, captivates audiences. Having another great headliner like Darryl Purvis joining Tim for this awesome event makes it a must-see show for anyone who considers themselves to be a fan of live comedy!"

