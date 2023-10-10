New Mama's for Mama's Karma Market open to the public on Tuesday

Madison Reeve

Just in time for the fall season, Mama's for Mamas has launched its Karma Market in a brand-new location.

The Karma Market is located at 1911 Dayton Street, the former Army Surplus store, and is a permanent location.

The market, previously on Leathead Road, offers struggling families the ability to access anything they need at no cost.

Items include clothing, shoes, seasonal wear, and more.

Through the intake process, parents can also access formula, diapers, baby furniture and gear.

The Karma Market is run by Mama's for Mamas, a national charitable organization that supports mothers and caregivers in need.

"We finally found our forever home, and it is only four doors down from the current space where we have our clinical services, and that is really the big thing," said Shannon Christensen, founder of Mamas for Mamas.

"It broke my heart when we had moms coming in or dads coming in to do a shop, and they were at the wrong location because it was about 15 minutes for them to get to the clothing shop. Now we get to do everything in one block."

The boutique was made by California Closets, a chain specializing in custom storage solutions.

"When you come in, you feel like you're at home, and then we get to help make your home really feel like a safe place that is also filled with beautiful items and the dignity that they deserve," Christensen added.

The market officially opens to the public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Those wanting to stop by are encouraged to make an appointment.