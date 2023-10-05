Big White Ski Resort unveils new day lodge and food options

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort will have a new day lodge and food service options just in time for ski season.

The menu and service changes will impact five of the food service options at Big White, including The Ridge Day Lodge, Happy Valley Day Lodge, Black Forest Day Lodge, Clocktower Coffee Co. and The Woods.

"The focus of our off-season efforts this year has been to add individual personality and distinctive offerings to each of our food service outlets," says Trevor Hanna, VP of hospitality at Big White Ski Resort.

"In the increasingly competitive market for the consumer's attention, we felt it was important to ensure that Big White Ski Resort continues to offer a wide variety of menus that will be attractive across a wide array of palates and budgets.”

The Ridge Day Lodge has been completely transformed and is now the home of 'Spuds,' which includes quick-serve options and traditional ski hill favourites. Guests can enjoy a poutine bar, baked potatoes, perogies, daily soups, and breakfast sandwiches starting at 8 a.m.

The main cafeteria area in the Happy Valley Day Lodge has been updated and divided into two distinct concepts. 'Alpine Express' offers an expanded grab-and-go section with house-made salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, and pre-packaged snacks. There is also a new specialty coffee bar which includes a range of espresso-based hot and cold beverages. Right next door the 'Alpine Burger Co.' will offer deluxe gourmet burgers, sides, and a selection of popular appetizers.

The newly branded 'Vista' at the Black Forest Day Lodge has a new menu which includes international-inspired noodle bowls and hearty favourites.

The Clocktower Coffee Co. got a makeover and features an expanded barista station to speed up service including an assortment of pastries and hot sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.

The Woods will have a brand new menu with a new cocktail list and a wine selection spotlighting British Columbia's finest.

"Lunch and dinner menus are carefully curated for each meal period, featuring classic dishes alongside perennial favourites," says Hanna. "Guests seeking an exceptional Après experience can explore the specially designed menu available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with enticing cocktail and wine discounts from Monday to Thursday."

Big White's ski season opens November 23, 2023.