Rotary Centre presents Halloween Howl family musical

Photo: Contributed

Children's performer Norman Foote will play Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts later this month.

Foote, who is a Juno award-winning artist, is bringing Halloween Howl to the centre on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

He will be joined by the choir from Kelowna’s Anne McClymont Elementary School.



The performance will include props, wacky humour, clever hooks, wordplay, stories, and comedy.

“As an arts centre that thrives on providing entertainment for all ages, we are thrilled to bring Halloween Howl with Norman Foote to the Mary Irwin Theatre,” says Colleen Fitzpatrick, executive director of the RCA.

“It promises to bring immense joy to our community and uphold the tradition of spreading happiness among families within the RCA's welcoming walls and a chance for families to dress up for Halloween together for a safe, indoor event.”



As part of the Halloween festivities, audience members are encouraged to don their favourite costumes and immerse themselves in the atmosphere.

The matinee show ensures a family-friendly environment, making it the perfect outing for parents and their little ones.



Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under.

Tickets and details are online here.