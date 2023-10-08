Kelowna downtown YMCA providing a free month to seniors

Photo: Kelowna YMCA

The Kelowna downtown YMCA is offering a free one-month membership along with a health coaching program to local seniors.

The program is called Small Steps for Big Changes.

According to the Y, most fitness programs experience participant dropout rates of over 50 per cent within the first six months. Meanwhile, 88 per cent of 'Small Steps for Big Changes' participants maintain their new exercise habits six months post-program.

"I'm proud that our YMCA is investing in this population,” said Kelley Taylor of the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

“Preventative health is key, and seniors are more vulnerable when it comes to health issues but less likely to seek services at fitness centres. Many seniors live in the downtown core, so the central location of the Downtown Y is perfect for this demographic."

The free month for seniors is available when initiated any time before Dec 1, 2023 and health coaching appointments are available on a first come first serve basis.

Participants will receive unlimited access to all programs, classes and services at the Downtown YMCA, including specialty health programs under the supervision of a certified exercise physiologist.

Developed by the University of British Columbia’s Diabetes Prevention Research Group, the program is proven to help participants increase their activity levels and adopt healthier eating habits.

Learn more about the program at ymcasibc.ca/downtown or drop into the downtown YMCA.