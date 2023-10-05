Attempted robber run over by victim in Rutland

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

Police say an attempted robber bit off more than he could chew last month in Rutland.

Kelowna RCMP say on Sept. 26 they were called by a victim who said a man had brandished a firearm at him while he was in his vehicle, near an ATM in the 300 block of Highway 33.

Investigators found Lenny Lipscombe, 25, still on scene with an injured leg.

The victim told police Lipscombe was injured after he attempted to rob him while he was seated in his vehicle.

The suspect approached the vehicle after the victim made a withdrawal from a nearby ATM and brandished a weapon through his window, demanding the money. Instead of complying, the victim put his vehicle in reverse and unintentionally backed over the would-be robber's leg.

The victim then called police and stayed on the scene until they arrived. Lipscombe was taken to hospital where he was treated for a fractured leg.

Lipscombe has been charged with robbery, use of imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence and breach of release order. He is being held in court until his next court date on Oct. 11.

Lipscombe was also arrested on outstanding warrants for six other offences including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, extortion, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and other imitation firearm offences.

“The victim is safe and the suspect is in custody. We are working closely with the BC Prosecution Service to address not only this incident, but others that are similar to ensure they happen less and less in our communities” says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.