Kelowna's Gospel Mission is preparing for Thanksgiving

Photo: Kelowna Gospel Misson

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting a Thanksgiving meal on Oct. 8 for those in staying in the organization's shelters.

New this year, the Mission will also be serving a Thanksgiving lunch outside the library parkade for those sleeping on the streets.

KGM’s kitchen team and volunteers have been busy cooking 30 turkeys, 16 hams, 250 pounds of potatoes and over 50 assorted pies and seasonal desserts.

Staff say they expect to serve 500 meals.

“In the face of adversity, KGM seeks to humbly serve those that are experiencing homelessness by caringly providing a meal that is festive and fulsome. As an organization, we strive to create space for safety, belonging, and hope for all," said Amber Webster, KGM director of emergency services.

Local volunteers have dedicated their time to decorate Kelowna’s Gospel Mission shelters dining rooms, creating a festive space for the holiday.

Dignitaries, MP Tracy Gray, MLA Renee Merrifield and MLA Norm Letnick will help serve a meal at the Leon Avenue shelter.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s needs extend beyond Thanksgiving and help is greatly appreciated. To donate, visit their website www.kelownagospelmission.ca/donate or call (250) 763-3737.