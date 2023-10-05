UBCO, Okanagan Nation Alliance sign memorandum of understanding

Photo: UBCO Chief Clarence Louie, left, and UBCO Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Lesley Cormack sign the memorandum of understanding between the Okanagan Nation Alliance and UBC Okanagan.

UBC Okanagan and the Okanagan Nation Alliance have formally renewed their commitment to an ongoing relationship through a signing of a memorandum of understanding.

The MOU formalizes the importance, opportunities and benefits of higher education for Indigenous residents of the B.C. Southern Interior.

“The educational and research opportunities that are made possible by this collaboration, both for and by our communities, are vital for the long-term vibrancy and prosperity of us all,” said Chief Clarence Louie, tribal chair of the Okanagan Nation Alliance.

“Importantly, this document places respect for Indigenous Peoples and their lands at the forefront of our collective actions and ensures that we are working together on the innovations and understandings that will shape our region and the world for years to come.”

The ONA consists of eight member First Nations in the Okanagan and Similkameen.

“When I first arrived at UBCO three years ago, it was immediately clear how special the bonds with the Okanagan Nation are and why they are seen as central to UBCO’s identity,” said Lesley Cormack, principal and deputy vice-chancellor for UBC Okanagan.

“The MOU that we’ve renewed helps to define and guide that relationship, but the true extent of our connections stretches far beyond just words on a page.”

The agreement was signed in person on Wednesday, October 4 by Louie and Cormack as part of the ONA’s Annual General Assembly. The agreement is also signed by interim UBC President Deborah Buszard.