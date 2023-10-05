Kelowna LGBTQ community plans 'rally against hate'

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna LGBTQ community is planning a rally on Oct. 15 in support of trans rights.

The event serves as a response to the anti-SOGI protests that took place across the country on Sept. 20. At the time, Kelowna Pride said it would not be participating in counter protests and would instead help plan a supportive rally at a later date — now set for later this month.

SOGI policies are focused on teaching students about diversity and inclusion. Those opposed claim it is "grooming" children and pushing an agenda, while supporters say it saves lives through making schools an inclusive space for all.

"While the language surrounding these actions is framed as protecting parental rights, and protecting children, the reality is that this movement is deeply rooted in anti-2SLGBTQIA+ sentiment, particularly anti-trans sentiment, which was unmistakably evident at the Kelowna event," said Advocacy Canada chair Wilbur Turner.

"Seeing trans and gender diverse youth, a very tiny and vulnerable percentage of the student population, being told they can't be their authentic selves is heartbreaking," Turner continued. "All the evidence points to them having better outcomes with even the smallest gestures of support, such as seeing themselves represented in educational materials, and acknowledging their preferred name and pronouns."

Claire House of Kelowna Pride Society said trans and LGBTQ communities are being "targeted and completely misrepresented in this current political moment."

"October 15th is an important chance to show up in support. Because, ultimately, we deserve to feel happy, accepted, supported, and loved. We deserve a city that welcomes and protects us. And we belong here, just the way we are," House said.

A road rally will take place in Rutland on Roxby Road at 9:30 a.m., prior to the main rally at 10:30 a.m. at Stuart Park.

